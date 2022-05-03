Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.83 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $90.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.