Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.25 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of 10x Genomics worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in 10x Genomics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 37,999 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.32. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

