ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT Raised to SEK 280 at Morgan Stanley

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from SEK 269 to SEK 280 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.67.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 16.70%. As a group, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

