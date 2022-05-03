Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Lowered to $44.00 at B. Riley

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of ASPN opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $799.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.77. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

