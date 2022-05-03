Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.36.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $22.19 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 20,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

