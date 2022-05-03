ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $120.16 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

