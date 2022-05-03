Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 16,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 264,321 shares.The stock last traded at $44.05 and had previously closed at $43.71.

The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30.

About Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

