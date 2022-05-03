Argent Trust Co Trims Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $511,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

MMC stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.93. 2,512,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,706. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.96 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

