Argent Trust Co Sells 995 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 682,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 85.92%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.74) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.17) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

