Argent Trust Co Sells 79 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $641,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $458.67. 1,980,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,545. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $448.54 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.20.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.