Argent Trust Co Sells 52 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $405.55. The stock had a trading volume of 746,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,204. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.80. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.77 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

