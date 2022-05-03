Argent Trust Co Sells 399 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,831,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,616. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.56 and its 200-day moving average is $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

