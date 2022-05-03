Argent Trust Co Purchases 2,898 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,336,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,810,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

