Argent Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.89. 37,955,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,710,348. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $182.38 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

