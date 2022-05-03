Argent Trust Co Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,794,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.70. 3,827,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,402. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

