Argent Trust Co Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Nomura cut their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,415,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,749,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.