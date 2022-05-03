Argent Trust Co Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE C traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $48.71. 25,725,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,397,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.