Argent Trust Co Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,122 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

AT&T stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. 1,461,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,290,760. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

