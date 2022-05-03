Argent Trust Co Buys 3,631 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.