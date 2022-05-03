Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 297,485 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

DD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.