Argent Trust Co Acquires 98 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 153.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,035 shares of company stock valued at $33,075,195 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,066,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $175.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.85.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

