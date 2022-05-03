Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 6,551 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up 3.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of D.R. Horton worth $121,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 48,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

