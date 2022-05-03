Archer Investment Corp Acquires New Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. 55,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,920. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.