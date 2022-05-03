Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 5,380 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 142,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

