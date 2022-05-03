Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,286 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.44.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.91. 97,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.72 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

