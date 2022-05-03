Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 198 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.70.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $199.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

