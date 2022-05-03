Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Increases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 222,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 153,800 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

