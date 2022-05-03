Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,152. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.06 and its 200-day moving average is $271.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

