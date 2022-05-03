Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 2.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.21.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

