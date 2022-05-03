ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARX shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The stock has a market cap of C$12.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$19.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.93.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.4900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

About ARC Resources (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.