Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AQMS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.96 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,853.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,822,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 336,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

