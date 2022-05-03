Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.51.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.34. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,211. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

