Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock Holdings Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 173.2% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 196,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 124,273 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,605. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 66.05 and a quick ratio of 66.05. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

