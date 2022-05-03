Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Down 24.4% in April

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,980,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 75,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NLY stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. 35,313,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,801,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

