Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $7.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.