AnimalGo (GOM2) Reaches Market Cap of $35.40 Million

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $35.40 million and $890,264.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AnimalGo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.97 or 0.99990387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00101572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnimalGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnimalGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.