Analyzing American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) and CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) and CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get American Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Resources and CONSOL Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 CONSOL Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Resources presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. CONSOL Energy has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.55%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than CONSOL Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of CONSOL Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of CONSOL Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Resources and CONSOL Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $7.76 million 15.25 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.00 CONSOL Energy $1.26 billion 1.28 $34.11 million $0.87 53.32

CONSOL Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONSOL Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

American Resources has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONSOL Energy has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and CONSOL Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86% CONSOL Energy 2.71% 13.71% 3.12%

Summary

CONSOL Energy beats American Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 612.1 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves at PAMC. It also owns approximately 1.4 billion tons of Greenfield reserves located in the Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian, and Illinois basins. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.