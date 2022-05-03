Analysts Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT at $107.67

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTEC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.83. The company had a trading volume of 119,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,995. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TTEC has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.