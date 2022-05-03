Analysts Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) PT at $27.83

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,162,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,567,000 after buying an additional 166,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,759,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 255,671 shares during the period.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,005. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

