Analysts Set Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Target Price at €163.82

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €163.73 ($172.34).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($173.68) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($194.74) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($162.11) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of EPA:SU traded down €4.76 ($5.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €132.94 ($139.94). 867,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €143.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €152.08. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($68.29) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($80.36).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

