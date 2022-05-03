Analysts Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) PT at $132.40

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,382. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.94. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

