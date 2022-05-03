Analysts Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

KURA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 973.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth about $3,639,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KURA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 6,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,574. The company has a market capitalization of $978.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $27.54.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.