Analysts Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target at $20.40

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HA. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 857,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Hawaiian has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $889.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The business’s revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

