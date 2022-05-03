Analysts Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) PT at $42.89

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.45. 6,278,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267,675. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -127.24 and a beta of 0.84. Cameco has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

