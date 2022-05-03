Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Target Price at C$139.36

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$139.36.

DOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock opened at C$106.00 on Friday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98. The stock has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.08.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.