Analysts Set abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Target Price at GBX 253.57

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.57 ($3.17).

ABDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 225 ($2.81) to GBX 185 ($2.31) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 210 ($2.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 235 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.39) to GBX 225 ($2.81) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 50,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($124,541.41). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 9,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £20,582.52 ($25,712.08). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 100,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,792.

Shares of ABDN traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 189.30 ($2.36). 8,321,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884,566. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 200.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 229.04. abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.75). The company has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. abrdn’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

