Analysts Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.98 Billion

Brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $17.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.82 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $75.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.11 billion to $76.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.23 billion to $82.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in Intel by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 99,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 132,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,428,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,333,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

