Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) to announce $359.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.70 million and the highest is $372.20 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $334.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Federal Signal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 338,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,171. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Federal Signal has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $48.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

