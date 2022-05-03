Analysts Expect Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Artivion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Artivion posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artivion will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Artivion.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.00 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AORT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Artivion in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artivion stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 187,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,260. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

