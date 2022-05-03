Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,516.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

FATE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. 82,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,524. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $97.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

